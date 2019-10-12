PM Modi gifts Annam lamp, Thanjavur painting to Chinese President Xi Jinping

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Nachiarkoil, an Annam lamp richly coated with gold, and a Thanjavur painting of dancing Saraswathi to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the second informal summit between the two leaders in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram, now known as Mamallapuram.

The lamp is made of bronze and is six feet tall. It took 12 days to make it, news agency ANI reported. Above the lamp is the Annam, a celestial bird that is reputed to be able to separate milk from water and figuratively good from the bad. It has a round base decorated with beautiful patterns.

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur painting of the dancing Saraswathi is three-feet high, four-feet wide and took about forty-five days to make. It is set in a wooden frame. The dancing Saraswathi is considered the embodiment of knowledge, music, art, nature and wisdom. The painting shows the Saraswathi playing the Veena, and dancing in celebration of eternal bliss.

PM Modi hosted President Xi in Mamallapuram, which also has a China connect. Xi arrived in Chennai on Friday afternoon to a blockbuster welcome. He reached Mamallapuram by road in the evening.

(Image Courtesy: IANS/MEA)

PM Modi, dressed in a white half-sleeved shirt, a veshti and an angavastram, welcomed President Xi in Mamallapuram. The Prime Minister gave President Xi a guided tour about the architecture and significance of the three important rock-cut monuments of the town.

PM Modi received Xi near Arjuna's Penance and took him inside the rock-cut temple. The two leaders walked over to Arjuna's Penance sculpture.

The second stop was Krishna's Butter Ball - a gigantic boulder weighing about 250 tons seated on a short incline. From there, PM Modi and President Xi travelled to reach the Five Rathas, a group of solid rocks. These are five free-standing monolithic temples, which are said to be linked to the five Pandava brothers. In the midst of the Five Rathas, there is also a huge elephant sculpture and also that of a lion.

After the tour, a cultural programme was scheduled, followed by dinner. PM Modi hosted President Xi for dinner and the two leaders spent over two hours together.

The Chinese President was treated to a variety of sumptuous South Indian dishes. The dinner began at around 7 pm. From Thakkali Rasam and Arachavitta Sambar to Kadalai Kuruma and Kavanarasi Halwa, the menu reflected the sweeping diversity of south Indian culinary traditions.

Live TV

No Memorandum of Understanding or agreements would be signed during the informal summit. Modi and Xi will hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks on Saturday.

On Day 1 of the summit, PM Modi and President Xi had detailed discussions on varied issues, including terrorism, increasing radicalisation, enhancing bilateral trade between the two nations and investments, among others.

(With ANI inputs)