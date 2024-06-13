PM Modi Gives Go-Ahead For Full Deployment Of Counter-Terror Capabilities After Chairing J&K Security Meet

J&K Terror Attacks: After chairing a review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the go-ahead for the officials to deploy the full range of counter-terror capabilities in response to the several terror attacks that have occurred in the last four days. At the security review meeting, the highest ranking security officials—including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval—presented the Prime Minister with a complete review of the security-related situation in the Union Territory.

The Prime Minister was informed about the counterterrorism actions carried out by security forces. He was also briefed about the Army's plans and tactics for eliminating the terrorists. The officials were instructed by PM Modi to use and deploy the entire range of counterterrorism resources.

PM Modi spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the security forces' deployment and their counterterrorism operations in addition to the review meeting. The prime minister also assessed the situation on the ground and had a conversation with Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha.