Good Friday 2022

PM Modi greets Indians on Vishu, Good Friday, remembers Jesus Christ's sacrifice and courage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to fellow Indians on the occasion of Good Friday and Vishu.

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to fellow Indians on the occasion of Good Friday and Vishu.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, “We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people..”

The leader also wished Indians on the occasion of Vishu adding that he prays for the good health and happiness of people.

Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his demise in the Cavalry. This year, Good Friday is being marked on April 15. 

The date might differ each year as per both Gregorian and Julian Calendars. It is also known by the name Holy Friday, Great Friday and Black Friday. The good stands for pious or holy.

Meanwhile, Vishu is an auspicious festival in Kerala and parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. People celebrate their New Year on the first day of the month of Medam according to the Malayalam calendar. The festival is celebrated as Puttandu in Tamil Nadu, Poila Boisakh in West Bengal, Bohag Bihu in Assam and Baisakhi in Punjab.

Tags:
Good Friday 2022Vishu 2022PM Narendra ModiModi greetingsJesus Christ
