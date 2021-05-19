PM Modi hails Bihar’s HIT COVID app, seeks details for countrywide use

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was impressed when he came to know about the HIT COVID app developed by the Bihar government to track COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in home isolation.

The Home Isolation Tracking (HIT) app was launched in Bihar on Monday (May 17) and is currently being used across all districts of the state.

The prime minister got information about the app through Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh while he was interacting with officials of several districts of nine states.

Impressed with the concept, PM Modi ordered to share details about it with the union home ministry so that it could be utilised in other places as well.

"The health department has sent one-page detail of the HIT COVID App to the union health ministry," Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pratyaya Amrit was quoted as saying by PTI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had launched the app on Monday to ensure regular monitoring and tracking of those COVID-19 patients, who are in home isolation across the state.

Under this initiative, health workers will visit the patients at home every day and feed data in the app after measuring their temperature and oxygen level.

These data will be monitored at the district level. If the oxygen level of a patient is below 94, they will be shifted to the nearby dedicated COVID health centres for proper treatment.

The HIT App has been developed by the Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation (BELTRON) under the guidance of the health department.

The app was initially launched in five districts on a trial basis and seeing its success, it has been expanded across the state.

Live TV