PM Modi Hails Historic G20 African Union Membership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nigeria and is all set to be honoured with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). With this, he will become only the second foreign dignitary to receive this honour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude for the personal commitment shown by Nigerian leaders in enhancing the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria.

"I express gratitude for your personal commitment to strengthening strategic relations between India and Nigeria. I am happy that last year, under the chairmanship of India, Nigeria joined G20 Summit for the first time as a Guest Country..." Modi said.

Modi highlighted the historic moment when both nations jointly supported the African Union’s permanent membership in the G20, calling it a "historic" decision.

"Together, we granted permanent membership of G20 to the African Union. I think this was historic. This is delightful that Nigeria has been accorded the status of a Partner Country in BRICS. I congratulate Nigeria for this important achievement..." he added.

PM Modi expressed this honour which he is all set to receive as centuries-old India-Nigeria relations.

"I express heartfelt gratitude for your decision to confer me with Nigeria's national honour. This honour is not just mine but that of 140 Crore Indians. This is an honour of centuries-old India-Nigeria relations. For this honour, I express heartfelt gratitude to Nigeria, your Government and citizens," PM Modi said in Nigeria.

(With ANI Inputs)