PM Modi Hits Back At Congress Critism Over Ganesh Puja At CJI's Home, Says 'Lord Ganesha Put Behind Bars By Them'

Prime Minister while addressingg a rally in Odisha's Bhubaneswar drew parallels between the British colonial era, when Ganesh Utsav was hated for its unifying power, and today's Congress and its allies.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 02:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jab at the Congress and its "ecosystem," saying they were upset with him for joining Ganesh Puja. Speaking at a rally in Bhubaneswar, Modi seemed to reference the opposition's criticism of his involvement in Ganesh Puja at Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud's home. "Ganesh Utsav isn't just a festival of faith for us; it played a crucial role in our freedom movement," he pointed out. 

"Back in the day, the British, who were all about divide and rule, despised Ganesh Utsav. Today, those who crave power and are all about dividing and breaking our society have issues with Ganesh Puja. You must have noticed that Congress and its ecosystem are peeved because I participated in Ganesh Puja," Modi continued. He also mentioned that Lord Ganesh was "put behind bars" in Karnataka by these same people.

 

