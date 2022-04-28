Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Assam today (April 28) and along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he attended the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu, Karbi Anglong district in Assam. Here are the key highlights from Modi's Assam speech:

- Last year, several organizations from Karbi Anglong joined the resolve for peace and development. Bodo Accord opened new doors for lasting peace in 2020.

- The Bodo Accord and Karbi Anglong Settlement led to the prosperity of the backward areas of Assam. Problems of the displaced Reang tribals were resolved in Tripura.

- In the states where there is a double engine government, work is done with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

- With the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the solution to border-related issues is being sought today. The recent agreement reached between Assam and Meghalaya will encourage others also.

- Today when someone visits the northeast and witnesses the rapid development taking place in the region, they also feel proud. We have understood the problems of the region.

- During the last eight years, we have removed AFSPA from many areas of the North East for permanent peace and better law and order situation.

Heaping praises on PM Modi for inking the Karbi Accord, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted by ANI, "The Karbi community considers hard work as their dharma. The signing of the Karbi Accord that took place under the leadership of PM Modi has established peace and ensured fast-paced growth in the region."

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for several educational, healthcare, and development projects which include a veterinary college in Diphu, degree college in West Karbi Anglong, and an agricultural college in Kolonga. From Dibrugarh, the Prime Minister would virtually inaugurate seven cancer hospitals and lay the foundation for seven more cancer hospitals across Assam.

(With ANI inputs)

