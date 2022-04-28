हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi in Assam: Efforts on to remove AFSPA completely from North-east, says PM

"AFSPA revoked from many parts of northeast as law and order situation improved, efforts on to remove it entirely from NE," said PM Modi.

Narendra Modi in Assam: Efforts on to remove AFSPA completely from North-east, says PM
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 28, 2022) addressed a 'Peace, Unity and Development' rally in Assam’s Diphu and stated that efforts are on to remove AFSPA completely from the north-east region.

PM Modi in his address also highlighted that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act could be withdrawn from various parts of the region as the law and order situation has improved in the last eight years.

In a major outreach to the northeast region, the Centre had announced reduction of the disturbed areas imposed under the AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1, after decades.

The prime minister also said the effect of the BJP's "double engine" government is evident in the return of permanent peace and speedy development in Assam.

“The government has entered into peace agreements in Assam's Karbi Anglong and Tripura, while efforts are on to ensure permanent peace and speedy development in the entire region,” he said.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for projects relating to healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga. 

(With agency inputs) 

