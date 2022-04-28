New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 28, 2022) addressed a 'Peace, Unity and Development' rally in Assam’s Diphu and stated that efforts are on to remove AFSPA completely from the north-east region.

PM Modi in his address also highlighted that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act could be withdrawn from various parts of the region as the law and order situation has improved in the last eight years.

Recently, Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, was removed from 23 districts in the Assam. We have removed AFSPA from many areas of the North East as a result of better law and order: PM Modi in Karbi Along, Assam pic.twitter.com/hTi889IIZb — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

In a major outreach to the northeast region, the Centre had announced reduction of the disturbed areas imposed under the AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1, after decades.

The prime minister also said the effect of the BJP's "double engine" government is evident in the return of permanent peace and speedy development in Assam.

“The government has entered into peace agreements in Assam's Karbi Anglong and Tripura, while efforts are on to ensure permanent peace and speedy development in the entire region,” he said.

Assam | In the states where there is a double engine government, works are done with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas': PM Modi in Diphu, Karbi Along pic.twitter.com/BnQB28i1AJ — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for projects relating to healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV