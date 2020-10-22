PM Modi in Durga Puja speech pays tribute to icons of Bengal, talks about women empowerment

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the citizens paid tributes to icons of Bengal, as five-day celebrations began in the state.

"Whenever the need was felt in India's history, Bengal has always led the way for India and shown the path. There have been many renowned people who have come from Bengal and have contributed immensely in guiding the nation is the right direction," PM Modi said via video link as he opened celebrations for Durga Puja in Kolkata's Salt Lake.

PM Modi goes on to pay tribute to various eminent personalities from West Bengal listing an array of Bengali freedom fighters, writers, artistes and others. "If I continue to take names of such Bengalis, we will come to the end of the day, but the names shall continue," he said.

'Durga Puja reflects unity and strength of India, as well as traditions and culture of Bengal,’ says PM Modi

Extending his wishes, PM Modi requested people to maintain social distancing even as the state celebrates Durga Puja. “Bengal’s Pujo gives India a new colour. We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of COVID-19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain. The number of people might be less but the grandeur and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal. There is such power in the devotion there, that it seems that I am not in Delhi but today I am present among you all in Bengal,” Modi said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Bengal has made arrangements for the live streaming of PM's address in all the 294 Assembly constituencies of the state.

On Wednesday, PM Modi had tweeted about his participation to celebrate Durga Puja. He called Durga Puja "an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil" and extended his wishes.

Meanwhile, West Bengal is scheduled to hold the Assembly polls in the first half of the next year. The BJP has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The saffron party had won 18 seats in West Bengal against the TMC’s 22 in last year’s Lok Sabha polls and trailed the ruling party in terms of vote share by only three per cent.