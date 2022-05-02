New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Germany on Monday (May 2) for his 3-day Europe visit, the colours and diversity of India were displayed at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate to welcome the Indian leader.

The pictures and a video of the heartwarming gesture were shared by Prime Minister's office on Twitter. Watch!

A flavour of India at the Brandenburg Gate! Have a look… pic.twitter.com/dek31R3aKt — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 2, 2022

The colours and diversity of India are on display at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. pic.twitter.com/nhBECQVLEp — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 2, 2022

PM Modi reached Berlin on Monday, which is his first stop in the three-nation visit to Europe that includes Germany, Denmark and France.

The Indian leader received a grand welcome by the Indian diaspora in Germany. Amid his interaction with the Indians in Europe, a video of a small bot singing a patriotic song for PM Modi is going viral on social media.

In the video, the prime minister can be seen grooving and appreciating the little kid for his talent.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi in all praises for a young Indian-origin boy as he sings a patriotic song on his arrival in Berlin, Germany pic.twitter.com/uNHNM8KEKm — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

PM Modi also interacted with a little girl who presented him with a portrait of his picture. He took a picture with the girl who called him her icon and also signed the portrait for her.

About the visit, this will be Prime Minister Modi’s first meeting with the newly elected chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The bilateral cooperation will be the focal point of the high-level meetings, but the situation in Ukraine may also come up during the discussions, said sources. One of the main agendas during the meeting would also be the post-Covid economic recovery.

Ministry of External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "On his first visit abroad this year, PM @narendramodi arrives to a warm reception in Berlin. Looking forward to reinvigorating the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, advancing our wide-ranging cooperation, and enhancing multilateral coordination."

Modi’s visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom he met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.