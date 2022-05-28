Atkot (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Gujarat, where he has his schedule packed. Modi has inaugurated the newly-built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot. Now, he is addressing a public rally in Rajkot, the PM said that for eight years, his government has been doing its best to serve the people of India. He also highlighted the government's effort in ensuring vaccine reach as India battled Covid-19, like the rest of the world.

"When people's efforts connect with government's efforts, our strength to serve increases. This modern hospital (KDP Multispeciality Hospital) in Rajkot is a major example of this," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi added, "In 8 years, we made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu and Sardar Patel. Bapu wanted an India that would empower the poor, Dalit, tribals, women; where hygiene and health become a way of life; whose economic system has indigenous solutions." He added that in these eight years, he hasn't done anything that will make people feel ashamed. "In last eight years, I have not done any such work that will make people hang their heads in shame," the PM said.

Watch PM Modi's speech here:

Addressing a programme at Atkot. Watch. https://t.co/NiPfsl6Tq5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2022

Here are some key points of Modi's speech:

- When the pandemic began, the poor began facing a food crisis. We opened the food grain stores for the people of the country. For a life of dignity for women, a direct transfer was made to Jan Dhan bank accounts. Money was transferred to the bank accounts of farmers.

- We also arranged free gas cylinders so the kitchens of the poor. When the challenges of medical treatment increased, we eased the testing and treatment facilities for the poor. When vaccines came, we ensured free vaccines for every Indian.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will attend the seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, where he will also inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol at a cost of around Rs 175 crores. The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The Plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.

(With inputs from Agencies)