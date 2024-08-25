PM Modi Interacts With Lakhpati Didis In Maharashtra’s Jalgaon, Announces ₹2,500 Cr Fund, ₹5,000 Cr In Loans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with ‘Lakhpati Didis’ – women members of self-help groups who are earning Rs 1 lakh annually – in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon.The PM is attending an event to felicitate 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.

A group of women welcomed Modi in Jalgaon following which he interacted with a few members of some self-help groups (SHGs). The SHGs are active in the livestock sector, while others have been working in government schemes like ‘Krishi Sakhi’ and ‘NAMO Drone Didi’, officials.

VIDEO | Here's what PM Modi (@narendramodi) said while addressing a public gathering during 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Maharashtra's Jalgaon.



"I want to express my deepest pain over the Nepal bus tragedy. We lost many of our friends from Maharashtra's Jalgaon. I express my… pic.twitter.com/ITuwgNddO4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2024

The officials implementing the schemes said SHGs play a vital role in imparting skills that help meet the requirements in rural areas and generate employment locally. An official statement had said on Saturday that Modi would also release at the Jalgaon event a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh SHGs.

He will disburse bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, it said. Since the inception of the scheme for making Lakhpati Didis, one crore women have already joined the rank. The government has set a target to make 3 crore Lakhpati Didis.