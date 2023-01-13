'PM Modi is God’: Youth who breached PM's security during Hubballi roadshow

Hubballi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Hubballi witnessed a security breach during his visit to Karnataka for the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival. A young man breached the security cover of PM Modi while trying to put on a garland during the roadshow. However, the youth who breached security to garland PM Modi described the Prime Minister as ‘God.’ He further said that he is a big fan of PM Modi and is inspired by his speeches. "He is not an ordinary human being. I am his fan and want to meet him" he said. Stating that he is in love with PM Modi and wants to take a closer look at him, Kunal Dhongadi said.

"I want to invite him home. I am inspired by his speeches. I had come to see PM Modi with my grandfather, uncle, and a two-and-half-year-old child. We had got the RSS dress for the kid," he said.

"We wanted the child to garland the PM. But, it did not happen. So, I initiated to garland PM Modi and I also wanted to shake hands with him. But, police prevented me," he said. "PM Modi`s left hand touched me. He took the garland. I had seen him two years ago. I am his diehard fan and I want to talk to him," he reiterated.

Former legislator Ashok Katawe stated that the youngster was an energetic person. There is no violation of PM Modi`s security due to his act. He is a die-hard fan of PM Modi. However, he made a mistake by breaching the security of PM Modi.

He should be pardoned. The boy doesn't have an idea about police security, the sensitivity of the issue, and the consequences, he added.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated that there will be huge security cover for the PM. "The boy had breached the security to garland PM Modi. According to our information, he did it out of love for PM Modi. The investigation in this regard is on."

