topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
PM MODI ROADSHOW IN KARNATAKA

Security breach in PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Karnataka, man with garland intercepted - Watch

PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Hubballi during his visit to Karnataka for the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PM Modi is on a visit to K'taka for inaugurating 26th National Youth Festival
  • PM held a roadshow in Hubballi today
  • A young man breached the security cover during the roadshow

Trending Photos

Security breach in PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Karnataka, man with garland intercepted - Watch

Hubballi (Karnataka): A major security breach was reported on Thursday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Hubballi during his visit to Karnataka for the inauguration of the 26th National Youth Festival. A young man breached the security cover of PM Modi while trying to put a garland. He was pulled away by security personnel, news agency ANI reported. PM Modi received a warm welcome in the city as people from seen thronging the roads and showering flowers on his cavalcade. The programme is being held on National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, to honour and cherish his ideals, teachings and contributions. According to an official statement by the Prime Minister`s Office, the National Youth Festival is held every year to provide exposure to our talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation-building.

 "It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. This year, the Festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from 12th to 16th January, with the theme being "Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat"," the statement said. 

Also Read: 'We can create new world order': PM Modi evokes unity at 'Voice of Global South' summit

The Festival will witness the Youth Summit, which will witness plenary discussions on five themes stemming from G20 and Y20 events viz. Future of work, Industry, Innovation and 21st Century Skills; Climate change and disaster risk reduction; Peacebuilding and Reconciliation; Shared future-youth in democracy and governance; and Health & Well-being. 

According to the PMO, the Summit will witness the participation of more than sixty eminent experts. Several competitive and non-competitive events will also be held."Competitive events will include folk dances and songs and will be held to provide an impetus to local traditional cultures. Non-competitive events will include Yogathon which aims to mobilise close to 10 lakh people to do Yoga. 

Eight indigenous sports and martial arts will also be presented during the event by national-level performers. Other attractions include Food Festival, Young Artist Camp, adventure sports activities, special Know Your Army, Navy and Air Force camps, among others," the PMO said.

(With ANI inputs)

Live Tv

PM modi roadshow in karnatakaHubballi roadshowPM Narendra ModiNational Youth FestivalPM Modi security breach

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?