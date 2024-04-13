PM Modi Joins India’s Top Gamers, Plays VR Game As 'NaMo OP': Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the leading Indian gamers and discussed various topics concerning the gaming sector. During a casual conversation about the future and obstacles facing the e-gaming industry, the Prime Minister asked the gamers questions pertaining to the industry and even tried his hand at playing some of the games.

PM Modi said, "People have offered different solutions. I have an alternative solution called Mission LIFE, which advocates for changing our daily lifestyle to benefit the environment. Now, envision a game aimed at addressing global climate issues, where the gamer must explore various methods and solutions to identify the most sustainable approach."

#WATCH | While interacting with Top Indian Gamers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses the issues of Global warming and climate change.



PM Modi says "People have offered different solutions. I have laid an alternate solution called 'Mission LIFE' which advocates for changing… pic.twitter.com/tTRjAiD917 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

"What are these steps? How do we navigate through it and choose the best approach for success? Take swachhata as an example, the game theme could revolve around cleanliness and every child should play this game. Youngsters should embrace Indian values and understand their true significance," he said.

#WATCH | While interacting with Top Indian Gamers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses a Virtual Reality Headset and tries his hand at several games. pic.twitter.com/BxUKRmnqXO — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

While calling him the coolest PM in the world, leading Indian creators on Saturday gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a new name in the world of livestream gaming - 'NaMo OP', where OP stands for 'overpowered'.

In a free-wheeling conversation with the Prime Minister at his residence in New Delhi, gamers decided to give PM Modi a new gamer tag. A smiling Prime Minister said that India has already given him a name: 'NaMo'. The gamers replied: "We all have gamer tags. Since you are a Gen Z like us, we would now call you 'NaMo OP' (overpowered), as you are the most powerful person in the country, in our livestream chats."

In conversation with PM Modi, the gaming community talked about recent advancements in the gaming sector. The prime minister emphasized the government's acknowledgment of gamers' creativity and its efforts to bolster the gaming industry in India.

Additionally, other topics were discussed that distinguished between gambling and gaming, alongside exploring the involvement of women in the gaming field.