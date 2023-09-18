Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a poignant moment during his address from the Parliament's Old Building, invoked the words of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, causing a surge of interest in Vajpayee's historic speech.

During his speech, PM Modi harked back to May 31, 1996, when Atal Ji had famously said in Parliament, "Governments will come and go, but this nation and its democracy must endure." These timeless words by Atal Ji continue to resonate within the Indian democracy. At that time, Atal Ji had made a sacrificial commitment to his principles.

Atal Ji's Memorable Address in Parliament

During a speech on a trust motion in Parliament, Atal Ji had remarked, "Today, the nation is grappling with crises, and we did not create these crises. Whenever necessary, we have come to the aid of governments in times of crisis. The game of power will continue, governments will rise and fall, parties will form and dissolve, but this nation must remain, and its democracy must endure." Atal Ji had fondly recalled the memories of the Narasimha Rao government's tenure in his address.

Prime Minister Modi's reference to this iconic speech by Atal Bihari Vajpayee has stirred emotions and invoked a sense of continuity in India's democratic journey. It underscores the enduring values of democracy and the nation's commitment to its principles.

As PM Modi's speech circulates widely, many citizens are taking the opportunity to revisit Atal Ji's historic words and reflect on the profound message they convey. At a time when India faces various challenges, Atal Ji's resolute commitment to democracy continues to serve as a guiding light for the nation.

The invocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words by Prime Minister Modi serves as a reminder of the importance of unity and democracy in the face of adversity, and it reinforces the idea that the nation's democratic fabric must remain unshaken, regardless of the political winds that may blow.