PM Modi launches 'Mission Schools of Excellence' in Gujarat, says '5G will take education to next level'

Adalaj (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the 'Mission Schools of Excellence' intiative at Gujarat's Adalaj town. The Mission will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat through setting up of new classrooms, smart class rooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of infrastructure of schools in the State. During the inaugural event, PM said that the recently launched 5G telecom service will take the education system to the next level in the country. He pointed out that knowledge of English was considered as the mark of being intellectual even though the English language is just a medium of communication.

"The 5G service will go beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms and well as smart teachings. It will take our education system to the next level, Gujarat has taken first step in the country for this,through Mission Schools of Excellence" the prime minister said. He advocated the use of local languages to make sure those uncomfortable with English are not left behind.

Also Read: 'Defence Expo displaying the grand picture of New India', says PM Narendra Modi at DefExpo22 in Gandhinagar

"Earlier, knowledge of the English language was considered a mark of being intellectual. In reality, the English language is just a medium of communication," the prime minister said.

Ahead of smart services, smart classrooms & smart teaching, 5G will take our education system to next level. Students will easily experience Virtual Reality & Internet of Things in schools. Guj has taken first step in the country for this,through Mission Schools of Excellence: PM pic.twitter.com/1zgJvPQzim — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

"There were villages where girls were not sent to school. In tribal areas, the few education centres that were available had no facility to teach Science," PM said.

The change in Gujarat in the past 2 decades, in the field of education, is unprecedented. 20 yrs ago, 20 out of 100 children didn't go to school. A large number of those who used to go to school used to drop out by the time they reached std 8. The situation of girls was worse: PM pic.twitter.com/Gj7mXMrzDW — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

"The change in Gujarat in the past 2 decades, in the field of education, is unprecedented. 20 yrs ago, 20 out of 100 children didn't go to school.A large number of those who used to go to school used to drop out by the time they reached std 8. The situation of girls was worse," he added.