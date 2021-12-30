PM Modi lays foundation of 23 development projects in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 30) laid the foundation of 23 development projects in poll-bound Uttarakhand's Haldwani. The projects will be built at a cost of Rs 17,500 crores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates & lays the foundation of 23 developmental projects worth Rs 17,500 crores, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/NbMIXqCHyR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2021

Addressing the gathering after the cermony, PM Modi said, "These inaugurated development projects will give better connectivity and better health to the people of Haldwani."