हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand polls

PM Modi lays foundation of 23 development projects in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 30) laid the foundation of 23 development projects in poll-bound Uttarakhand's Haldwani. The projects will be built at a cost of Rs 17,500 crores.

PM Modi lays foundation of 23 development projects in Uttarakhand&#039;s Haldwani
(Source: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 30) laid the foundation of 23 development projects in poll-bound Uttarakhand's Haldwani. The projects will be built at a cost of Rs 17,500 crores.

Here are the images from the ceremony:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttarakhand pollsBJPPM Modi
Next
Story

BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil tests positive for COVID-19

Must Watch

PT13M43S

Exclusive: Indecent remarks against Father of the Nation will not be tolerated, says Bhupesh Baghel