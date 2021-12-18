UP + Yogi = Upyogi, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone of Ganga Expressway

Shahjahanpur (UP): On Saturday (December 18), Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur with the aim to improve connectivity and boost economic development across Uttar Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present at the inauguration event.

Here's what PM Modi had to say at the event:

- I congratulate everyone in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Over Rs 36,000 crore will be spent on this approx 600-km long expressway. Ganga Expressway will bring new industries in this region.

- The Expressway will bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of youth.

- That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people of UP simultaneously.

- The modern infrastructure coming up in UP today shows how resources are utilised. You have seen how public money was used earlier. But today, UP's money is being used for UP's development. Earlier, big projects were started on paper so that they can fill their own coffers.

- Today, work is being done on such projects so that money of the people of UP can be saved. So that your money remains in your pocket.

Watch the video here:

Laying the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway. #गंगा_एक्सप्रेसवे https://t.co/h1lEEmsxIO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2021

Moreover, praising UP CM Yogi Adityanathm, Modi tweeted in Hindi saying today everyone knows that UP and Yogi together makes for U.P.Y.O.G.I (useful).

आज पूरे यूपी की जनता कह रही है- यूपी प्लस योगी, बहुत हैं उपयोगी। U.P.Y.O.G.I यूपी प्लस योगी, बहुत हैं उपयोगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 18, 2021

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country. The 594-kilometer long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore. Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.

A 3.5-kilometre long air-strip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway. The expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

