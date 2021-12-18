हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ganga Expressway

UP + Yogi = Upyogi, says PM Modi after laying foundation stone of Ganga Expressway

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present at the inauguration event. The PM said that the Expressway will bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of youth.

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ganga Expressway: Today, UP&#039;s money gets used for UP&#039;s development
Pic courtesy: ANI

Shahjahanpur (UP): On Saturday (December 18), Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur with the aim to improve connectivity and boost economic development across Uttar Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present at the inauguration event.

Here's what PM Modi had to say at the event:

- I congratulate everyone in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Over Rs 36,000 crore will be spent on this approx 600-km long expressway. Ganga Expressway will bring new industries in this region.

- The Expressway will bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of youth.

- That day is not far when UP will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in UP, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people of UP simultaneously.

- The modern infrastructure coming up in UP today shows how resources are utilised. You have seen how public money was used earlier. But today, UP's money is being used for UP's development. Earlier, big projects were started on paper so that they can fill their own coffers.

- Today, work is being done on such projects so that money of the people of UP can be saved. So that your money remains in your pocket.

Watch the video here:

 

Moreover, praising UP CM Yogi Adityanathm, Modi tweeted in Hindi saying today everyone knows that UP and Yogi together makes for U.P.Y.O.G.I (useful).

 

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country. The 594-kilometer long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore. Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state.

A 3.5-kilometre long air-strip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway. The expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ganga ExpresswayNarendra Modiexpressway inauguration
Next
Story

Maharashtra reports three more cases of Omicron variant, state's total tally rises to 43

Must Watch

PT7M3S

Covovax gets emergency use approval