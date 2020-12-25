Modi govt bought farm products by paying 3 times of MSP, claims Rajnath Singh at Delhi rally

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (December 25, 2020) promised the protesting farmers that Minimum Support Price (MSP) will not end and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government bought farm products at three times the MSP as compared to the UPA-led government.

Rajnath Singh urged the farmer union leaders to let the farm laws be implemented for a year or so and promised that if they are not found to be beneficial to farmers the government will be ready to amend them.

"There has been a misconception that Minimum Support Price will end. Prime Minister Modi has said and I will also give my word that MSP won't end. It is farmers who've supported the country whenever it underwent economic recession and we've seen this many times," he said.

While taking part at a rally in Delhi, Singh said, "Let the farm laws be implemented for year or so. If they are found to be not beneficial for farmers, we will be ready for necessary amendments."

The ruling BJP is scaling its efforts - nearly 100 press conferences and 700 meetings - to combat the protest against the three new farm laws by thousands of farmers and the opposition.

"All problems can be resolved through dialogue. The Prime Minister wants talks with farmers to continue. I appeal to all protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on farm law," he said in a second such appeal in as many days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore farmer families under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

