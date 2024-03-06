PM Modi 'Lying' Over Fund Allocation To Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

NewsIndia
Mar 06, 2024
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying over the fund allocation to Tamil Nadu and urged him to provide the recipients to whom the funds were allocated. In a released statement, Stalin asserted Prime Minister had given false hope about the allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu's people. 

"A few days ago, When PM Modi visited Tamil Nadu, he claimed to be directly distributing funds to the people, despite allocating them to the state government. If the Prime Minister had specified the recipients of these funds, we could have inquired with those individuals to verify whether they received any financial assistance or not," Stalin said.

CM Stalin slammed the central government for not providing the fund of 37 thousand crores for the district impacted by two national disasters.

"Residents of Eight Districts in Tamil Nadu experienced the impact of two national disasters. Despite our plea for 37 thousand crores in disaster funds, did the Prime Minister extend any assistance to the people of Tamil Nadu, even with just one rupee? Why is he spreading lies?" Stalin further added.

Stalin also stated that the Tamil Nadu government allocated rupees 3406.77 crores from the government state Disaster fund after the lack of support the government 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin also launched the 'Neengal Nalama' scheme to examine all the government schemes and receive public opinion on government schemes. 

"Government responsibility is not only giving schemes but also to check whether schemes are reaching each citizen of the state," Stalin said.

