Ahead Of Assembly Elections, PM Modi Makes Big Announcement From Madhya Pradesh

From the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant declaration that will directly benefit over 80 crore people. PM Modi stated during his campaign rallies in Durg and Ratlam that his government has chosen to prolong the free ration program for the underprivileged, extending its duration to five more years. Additionally, he criticized the Congress party, alleging that it has intentions to perpetuate poverty among the populace.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, free ration has been given to the poor in the country for the last 3 years. Actually, the time of this scheme is ending after 1 month. But Modi is determined that it will be extended for the next 5 years. This is Modi's guarantee that the stoves of my 80 crore countrymen will keep burning for the next 5 years," said PM Modi.

???????????? ???? ?????? ???? ????? ?? ??? ??? ??? ????? 3 ??? ?? ?????? ?? ????? ???? ???? ?? ??? ???



???? ?? ?? ????? ?? ??? 1 ????? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ???



????? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ?? ??? ???? 5 ???? ?? ??? ??? ?????? ??????



??? ???? 5 ??? ?? ???? 80 ????? ?????????? ??… pic.twitter.com/CwJMZxQhoV — BJP Madhya Pradesh (@BJP4MP) November 4, 2023

In December of the previous year, the Central government had declared its commitment to providing free foodgrains to more than 81 crore individuals for a duration of one year through the National Food Security Act. During his campaign rally in Durg, the Prime Minister recounted that Chhattisgarh was established under the leadership of the BJP government. He assured that the BJP would also work toward fostering prosperity within the state and launched a strong critique against the Congress party.

The 200 seats of Madhya Pradesh assembly will go to the polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.