PM Modi Meets Palestinian Prez Amid Gaza Crisis, Reaffirms Support For Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York, expressing deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirming India’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region. Modi is in New York for the second part of his three-day visit to the US and met Abbas on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session on Sunday.

"Met President Mahmoud Abbas in New York. Reiterated India’s support for early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Exchanged views of further strengthening long-standing friendship with the people of Palestine," Modi shared in a post on X.

“PM @narendramodi met H.E. Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine, on the sidelines of UNGA today,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal tweeted. Modi "expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India’s continued support to the people of Palestine,” the tweet further noted.

PM Modi arrived in New York on Saturday after attending the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, where he also held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden.

On Sunday afternoon, Modi addressed thousands of members of the Indian-American community at the ‘Modi&US’ mega community event in Long Island. He also participated in a roundtable conference with top tech leaders and CEOs from the US, followed by further bilateral discussions with global leaders.

India has emphasized its commitment to achieving a just, peaceful, and lasting resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, reiterating that only a two-state solution reached through direct and meaningful negotiations will yield enduring peace.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), citing estimates from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, reported that between October 7, 2023, and September 16 of this year, at least 41,226 Palestinians have been killed and 95,413 injured.

According to the Israeli military and official sources reported in the media, over 1,542 Israelis and foreign nationals have died during this period, the majority occurring on October 7 when Hamas launched an attack on Israel.