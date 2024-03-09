NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath, Seeks 'Mahadev’s Blessings For India'

PM Modi held a massive rally in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi as he gears up to contest from the seat for the third time.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 11:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: New Delhi: With just weeks remaining in the General Elections of 2024, the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency Varanasi witnessed a huge rally for their MP, Narendra Modi, on Saturday.

After receiving a warm welcome from the people of his constituency, PM Modi also paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the most sacred Hindu shrines, with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and performed religious ceremonies there.

Posting on X, PM Modi said he began his day at Kaziranga National Park and ended it with praying at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The Prime Minister also participated in a public meeting in Jorhat, followed by a lively event in Siliguri.

Earlier, PM thanked his party and its supporters for their ‘unwavering’ trust in him and said that he is looking forward to serve the his people of Varanasi for the third time. "I thank the @BJP4India leadership and bow to the crores of selfless Party Karyakartas for their constant faith in me. I look forward to serving my sisters and brothers at Kashi for the third time. In 2014, I went to Kashi with a commitment to fulfil people's dreams and empower the poorest of the poor," PM wrote on X.

The BJP has released the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with PM Modi being fielded from Varanasi for the third time. In 2014, he defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, and in 2019, he won against the Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav and Congress leader Ajay Rai.

Even before Modi, Varanasi had been a BJP stronghold, with the party consistently retaining it since 1991, except in 2004 when the Congress's Rajesh Kumar Mishra had won.

 

