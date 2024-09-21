PM Modi On 3-Day US Visit For Quad Leaders’ Summit: What’s On Agenda?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day visit to the United States on Saturday, where he is set to participate in the Quad Leaders' Summit, address the United Nations General Assembly's 'Summit of the Future,' and engage with the Indian diaspora.

The Quad, comprising India, Australia, Japan, and the US, is a key forum focused on peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. India will be hosting the Quad Leaders' Summit in 2025.

PM Modi’s US Visit: What’s On Agenda

During his three-day visit to the US, PM Modi is scheduled to take part in the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, hosted by US President Joe Biden. said, "I look forward joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit. The forum has emerged as a key group of the like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region." After his visit to Wilmington, Modi will head to New York, where he will participate in an Indian community event on Long Island on September 22, followed by his address at the UN General Assembly's Summit of the Future the next day. PM Modi will also have a meeting with President Biden to explore ways to deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, focusing on the benefit of both countries and global good. Modi will engage with the Indian diaspora and prominent American business leaders. At the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi will attend 'The Summit of the Future,' a significant global event. He highlighted this as an opportunity for the international community to shape a secure future for humanity, noting that India's population, making up one-sixth of the world, has a vital stake in a peaceful world. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described this as a 'once in a generation' summit, marking a milestone as the UN approaches its 80th anniversary in 2025.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi emplanes for USA to participate in the 6th Quad Leaders' Summit and to address the UN 'Summit of the Future'."

At the upcoming Quad Summit, leaders are set to assess the progress made by the alliance over the past year and outline the roadmap for the next year. The focus will be on supporting Indo-Pacific nations in achieving their development objectives, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

(With ANI inputs)