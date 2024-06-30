Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761906
NewsIndia
T20 WORLD CUP 2024

PM Modi On Call With Team India: Lauds Rohit And Kohli; Special Mention Of Dravid

PM Modi spoke to team India on the phone on Sunday and congratulated them for their momentous win in T20 World Cup 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi On Call With Team India: Lauds Rohit And Kohli; Special Mention Of Dravid Modi applauds Indian Cricket team’s T20 World Cup triumph and bids farewell to Sharma and Kohli

After the Indian Cricket team recorded a historic victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi shared a video message to commended team India. Following which the PM spoke to the Men in blue on the phone on Sunday and congratulated the team for their momentous win.  

Modi praised Rohit Sharma for his excellent captaincy and admired his T20 career, reported PTI citing officials. The Prime Minister also commended Virat Kohli for his performance in the final and his significant contributions to Indian cricket overall. 

Modi also extended a special thanks to coach Rahul Dravid for his significant contribution to Indian cricket, recognising his role in nurturing and leading the team to success. 

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from T20 internationals after the win.  

He further extended his accolades to Hardik Pandya for his decisive final over and Suryakumar Yadav for his remarkable boundary catch dismissing David Miller. The Prime Minister spoke highly of Jasprit Bumrah's consistent performance.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence
DNA Video
DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
DNA Video
DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!
DNA Video
DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report
DNA Video
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry
DNA Video
DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'
DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!