PM Modi On Call With Team India: Lauds Rohit And Kohli; Special Mention Of Dravid

After the Indian Cricket team recorded a historic victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi shared a video message to commended team India. Following which the PM spoke to the Men in blue on the phone on Sunday and congratulated the team for their momentous win.

Modi praised Rohit Sharma for his excellent captaincy and admired his T20 career, reported PTI citing officials. The Prime Minister also commended Virat Kohli for his performance in the final and his significant contributions to Indian cricket overall.

Modi also extended a special thanks to coach Rahul Dravid for his significant contribution to Indian cricket, recognising his role in nurturing and leading the team to success.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from T20 internationals after the win.

He further extended his accolades to Hardik Pandya for his decisive final over and Suryakumar Yadav for his remarkable boundary catch dismissing David Miller. The Prime Minister spoke highly of Jasprit Bumrah's consistent performance.

(With inputs from PTI)