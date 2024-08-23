PM Modi Poland Visit: Pledge Stronger Ties, Express Concern On Ukraine War

New Delhi: During a visit to Poland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed their mutual commitment to work together to keep peace and follow international rules. They agreed to team up in a global group to make sure international norms are respected and to help create a stable and secure world.

In this historic visit, both nations marked the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

The two Prime Ministers said their commitment to peace and a rules-based international order centred on the UN Charter. They emphasized that security cooperation is crucial during global conflicts and tensions.

They also decided to boost collaboration in multilateral forums to support international norms and work together to ensure global peace, stability, and security, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Both Prime Ministers also expressed their deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine including its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences.

PM Modi and his counterpart emphasized the need for a comprehensive, fair, and enduring peace by international law and the UN Charter's principles, including the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Discussion On Negative Impacts Of The War

PM Modi and Donald Tusk highlighted the negative effects of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy security, particularly for the Global South.

In the context of this war, they shared the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable and underscored the importance of upholding international law, and in line with the UN Charter, reiterated that all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state, according to the MEA, ANI Reported.

Discussion On Terrorism

The two leaders also reaffirmed their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and stressed that no country should offer refuge to those who finance, plan, support, or carry out terrorist acts.

Both countries emphasised the importance of firmly implementing relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, as well as the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. They also reaffirmed the early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).