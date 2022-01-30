हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahatma Gandhi

Prez Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

Prez Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

New Delhi: As India on Sunday (January 30) remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals," Modi tweeted.

"Today, on Martyrs' Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reached Delhi’s Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible but in the end, they always fall. Think of it always,” wrote Gandhi with images of him at Raj ghat.

Apart from Modi and Kovind, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid homage to the leader.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

An interfaith prayer was held at Raj Ghat and Gandhi's favourite devotional songs were rendered to mark the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

A gun salute was given at the memorial where school students and people from different walks of life gathered to pay respects to Bapu.

