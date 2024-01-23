PM Modi Remembers Balasaheb With A Message To Uddhav Thackeray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary. PM Modi said Balasaheb was a towering figure whose impact on Maharashtra's political and cultural landscape remains unparalleled. He was born on this day in 1926 and founded Shiv Sena on 19 June 1966.

"Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a towering figure whose impact on Maharashtra's political and cultural landscape remains unparalleled. In the hearts of countless people, he lives on due to his leadership, unyielding dedication to his ideals and commitment to speaking up for the poor and downtrodden," said PM Modi.

In his tribute, PM Modi also sent a subtle message to Uddhav Thackeray. PM Modi praised Balasaheb for 'unyielding dedication to his ideals'. This can be seen as an indirect attack on Uddhav Thackeray who joined hands with Congress. An old video of Balasaheb is often shared on X where the 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' can be seen saying that Shiv Sena would not join hands with Congress and if such a day would come, then Shiv Sena would not contest the polls.

Shiv Sena, now divided into two factions - Shiv Sena-UBT and Shiv Sena-Shinde, parted ways with the BJP over power sharing in Maharashtra. Sena under Uddhav Thackeray wanted sharing of the CM post to which the BJP did not agree. The party then joined hands with Congress and NCP to form a government in Maharashtra in 2019. Uddhav's government lasted for around three years after a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde made it collapse in 2022.

The BJP has always accused Uddhave of deviating from Balasaheb's ideology and thus the PM's message is another attack on Uddhav Thackeray. On the other hand, Uddhav has alleged that the BJP, which was saved by Balasaheb, is trying to destroy the Shiv Sena.