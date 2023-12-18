New Delhi: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the new Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to New Bhaupur Junction stretch of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), a vital project for the logistics sector. The 402 km-long section, which cost Rs 10,903 crores, runs along the Delhi-Howrah rail route, covering districts such as Chandauli, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh. It has 12 stations, comprising six junction stations and six crossing stations.

The corridor links the coal fields of Jharkhand and West Bengal, such as Eastern Coalfields Limited, Central Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited and Northern Coalfields Limited, to power plants in Northern India. With freight trains running at speeds of up to 100 km/h on this corridor, the quick delivery of coal to power plants has resulted in lower logistic costs and time. Moreover, the transportation of essential goods, such as iron and steel, has become more effective.

The inauguration of this segment has not only relieved the congestion on the Delhi-Howrah main line but has also enabled the fast and smooth operation of trains on the freight corridor. This has paved the way for the introduction of more passenger train services on the Delhi-Howrah main line.

Near New Kanpur Junction, a multimodal logistics park will be developed, offering efficient cargo transportation facilities and creating new employment opportunities in the region.

The completion of this project has not only enhanced the transportation of goods in the region but has also stimulated economic and commercial activities. This has generated new job opportunities for the youth in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, MSMEs, and handicrafts.

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is a reflection of the government’s commitment to modernising infrastructure and promoting economic growth across the country.

New Vande Bharat Express Between Delhi And Varanasi

The Indian Railways is ready to start operations of an advanced semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat, improving connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital. To mark this significant milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the second Vande Bharat Express train running between Varanasi and New Delhi.

The launch of this Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi is expected to benefit travellers heading to Prayagraj, Kanpur and New Delhi, offering an additional fast and modern travel option. The initiative not only saves passengers time but also boosts cultural, industrial, and economic development in the region.

Starting its journey from the spiritual city of Varanasi, the train will pass through Prayagraj, Kanpur and reach the national capital, New Delhi. This new service will especially benefit pilgrims heading to Prayagraj and professionals travelling between the industrial hub of Kanpur and the bustling city of New Delhi.

The regular operation of the Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to commence on December 20, 2023. Departing from Varanasi at 6:00 AM, the train will reach Prayagraj at 07:34 AM, Kanpur Central at 09:30 AM and finally, New Delhi at 2:05 PM.