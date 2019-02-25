PM Modi salutes India's soldiers, pens message of gratitude at National War Memorial

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening dedicated the National War Memorial to martyred soldiers in post-independence India. He also penned a heartfelt message in which he saluted the country's bravehearts - their valour and their sacrifices.

PM Modi dedicated the memorial, built at a cost of Rs 176 crore, by lighting the flame positioned at the bottom of the stone-made obelisk. Rose petals were showered by IAF helicopters and a fly-past in 'Missing Man' formation was also part of the event.

In his written message, PM Modi hailed the contribution of armed forces' personnel in nation-building and said the memorial would make every Indian proud. Here is what he wrote:

PM Sh @narendramodi pens his iconic message dedicating the ????????? ??? ?????? #NationalWarMemorial to the Armed Forces of the country on behalf of Nation... pic.twitter.com/GPfLWK7m9G — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) February 25, 2019

There was no national memorial to commemorate the sacrifice of fallen soldiers after independence. The NWM pays tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation during India-China war in 1962, Indo-Pak wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Srilanka and in the Kargil conflict of 1999.

The sanction for the project was issued on December 18, 2015 and actual work on it started in February 2018.

