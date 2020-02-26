PM Modi sends 'Chadar' for offering at Ajmer Sharif, says 'praying for prosperity of the country'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a 'chadar' in Ajmer Sharif of on the occasion of 808th death anniversary of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on Wednesday (February 26).

PM Modi in his message said, "On the occasion of 808 Urs (0 of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, congratulations and best wishes to his followers all over the world. He gave the world a message of humanity and with the offering, I want to pay tributes to him on his anniversary. India is a country of rich spiritual traditions and the Sufi-saints of our country have always strived to strengthen the cultural fabric of the nation through their ideology and beliefs. Their message of peace and unity should inspire us be disciplined, gracious and patience in life."

Further, he said, "As an ideal symbol of goodwill and harmony, the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti attracts people of diverse faiths and beliefs from all over the world. The annual celebration highlights the beautiful message of unity in diversity and becomes an opportunity to cherish, save and feel this emotion. On the death anniversary of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, I wish for prosperity for the country."

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who presented the chadar on behalf of the Prime Minister at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, read out the message of the Prime Minister. On this occasion, Naqvi said that the strength of unity and harmony is the soul of secular-democratic India. He said adding, "People of every section of the society has welcomed with full enthusiasm the chadar sent by PM Modi."