PM Modi Set To File Nomination From Varanasi Today, Eyes Third Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nominations on Tuesday for the third time from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. Before submitting the nomination form, Modi will participate in a meeting with the BJP workers and offer prayers at Dashwamedh Ghat on the bank of river Ganga.

The Prime Minister will offer Ganga Aarti today. He shared a video on social media platform ‘X’ expressing his relationship with ‘Kashi.’ Modi said, “"My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!"

अपनी काशी से मेरा रिश्ता अद्भुत है, अभिन्न है और अप्रतिम है… बस यही कह सकता हूं कि इसे शब्दों में व्यक्त नहीं किया जा सकता! pic.twitter.com/yciriVnWV9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2024

Prime Minister Modi held a procession along a five-kilometer route in Varanasi on Monday evening. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh were among those accompanying him.

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat is considered a stronghold of the saffron party and PM Modi emerged victorious from the seat twice, first in the year 2014 and the in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has fielded Ajay Rai from the constituency.

Varanasi has 75% Hindu population, followed by 20% Muslims and 5% other religions. Around 10% of the demography is Scheduled Tribes while 0.7% comprises of Scheduled Castes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, PM Modi won the seat with 6,74,664 votes and bided a vote share of 63.6%. In 2014, he contested from two Lok Sabha seats - Gujarat's Vadodara, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Narendra Modi is the incumbent MP and BJP candidate from Varanasi. The Lok Sabha polls on the seat is scheduled for the seventh phase of the elections on June 1.