PM Modi skips all-party meet ahead of Winter Session, AAP walks out- 7 points

New Delhi: Ahead of the winter session of the parliament, the Centre on Sunday (November 28) called an All-Party meeting to discuss debate points and ensure smooth functioning in the house. The meet was attended by some key leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Prahlad Joshi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma, Derek O` Brien, and Sharad Pawar.

Here are some highlights from the All-Party meeting held today in New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the meeting called by his government

Congress Rajya Sabha leader attacked BJP over PM’s absence and said “We were expecting that the Prime Minister will attend the meeting and will share something with us.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi denied that PM Modi violated any tradition by skipping the all-party meet.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh walked out of the meet alleging he was not allowed to speak when he wanted to raise the protesting farmers' demand for a law on Minimum Support Prices.

Demand for discussion on the Pegasus controversy was raised by the opposition

Trinamool Congress leaders Sudip Bandopadhyay and Derek O'Brien raised the issue of extended jurisdiction of the Border Security Force in West Bengal.

Several parties demanded that the women's reservation bill should be taken up in the winter session

As many as 42 leaders from 31 parties participated in the meeting convened ahead of the Winter Session, which will commence on November 29 and go on till December 23.