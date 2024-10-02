PM Modi Slams JMM-Cong-RJD Alliance In Jharkhand, Calls Them 'Hindrance To Development'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling alliance of Jharkhand, including JMM, Congress, and RJD, and said that this alliance is the biggest hindrance in the development of the state. He further said that JMM and Congress are busy carrying out a marathon of scams in Jharkhand.

"Now JMM has also been coloured by Congress and RJD. This is not the same old JMM. Today JMM has been taken over by the Congress ecosystem. Today JMM is haunted by the ghost of Congress—the language changed, the character changed, and now they are trying to change the soul of Jharkhand. JMM and Congress are busy conducting a marathon of scams in Jharkhand," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a Parivartan Mahasabha in Hazaribagh. Continuing his attack at the ruling alliance, he said that when the central government is working day and night for the development of Jharkhand, the state government (the Hemant Soren-led government) is trying to derail the development of the state.

"The central government is working day and night for the development of Jharkhand, whereas, on the other hand, the state government (Hemant Soren-led government) is trying to derail the development of the state. Today everyone in the state knows that Congress JMM and RJD's alliance is the biggest hindrance in the development of the state. Jharkhand will only grow and develop when the present government loses. Jharkhand will only grow when there is change in the state. Therefore, the Parivartan Yatra is underway in the state," he said.

"I have heard that now, when he is about to leave, he has increased both the speed and scale of corruption. Thousands of transfers have taken place in Jharkhand in the last two weeks. Transfer-posting industry... this is a very big industry. JMM has made crores of rupees on the pretext of this. But now this game is not going to last long... soon the government will change in Jharkhand and every penny of this loot will be accounted for," he further stated.

PM Modi lashed out at the grand old party and RJD and said that back before 2001, a party like RJD had made Jharkhand its place of loot and Congress was an equal shareholder with RJD. He further accused the Congress party of suppressing the demands of forming Jharkhand. He said that it was former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who fulfilled the dreams and created Jharkhand state with peace and consensus.

"BJP is the party that, along with all of you, saw the dream of Jharkhand state and also fulfilled it. As soon as Atal Ji came to power, he created Jharkhand state with peace and consensus. We wanted the development of Jharkhand; we wanted to fulfill the dreams of the tribal society here, but in fulfilling these, we had to fight with parties like RJD. A party like RJD had made Jharkhand its place of loot. Water, forest, and land were openly looted. They had made this area a safe house for criminals and mafias, and who was supporting RJD from Delhi?—Congress Party. Congress was an equal shareholder with RJD. They used to say that Jharkhand wouldn't be made, and the Congress party had assured to suppress the demands of Jharkhand," the Prime Minister said.

Jharkhand is likely to go to polls for its 81-member legislative assembly by December 2024, as the current government's tenure is set to end in January 2025. The Election Commission is yet to announce the election schedule. In the 2020 assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the Bharatiya Janta Party bagged 25 and the Congress won 16.

(With ANI Inputs)