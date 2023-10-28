PM Modi Speaks With Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi As Israel-Hamas War Intensifies

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and discussed the dangers of the escalating Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. The two leaders exchanged their views on the threats posed by the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

In a post on Facebook, the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency wrote, "PM Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. They exchanged views on the updates of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, and the danger of the ongoing escalation either for its devastating effects on civilian lives, or the threat it poses to the security of the region as a whole."

PM Modi's telephonic conversation with the Egyptian president comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hams. Earlier this weak PM also spoke to His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan on a similar issue. During their discussion, PM Modi expressed concerns about terrorism, violence, and the loss of civilian lives. Both leaders shared their perspectives on recent developments in West Asia and stressed the importance of united efforts to promptly address the security and humanitarian situation.

In a surprise attack on October 7 attack by Hamas approximately 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties, The Times of Israel reported. At least 7,326 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.