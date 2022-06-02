'PM Modi taught me how to cook Sabu Dana Khichdi': BJP leader's wife in Shimla

PM Narendra Modi teaches wife of local BJP leader in Shimla how to cook khichdi! PM Modi was in charge of the Himachal Pradesh unit of the BJP in the late 90s. Seema Sharma, wife of local BJP leader Deepak Sharma, told PTI that she cooked khichdi for PM Modi during Navratri in 1997, but the khichdi did not go as per her mind. Then Modi himself taught Seema how to cook khichdi. PM Modi asked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur about Deepak Sharma during his Shimla visit on Tuesday. Later, Jai Ram mentioned this in his speech at a rally at Ridge Maidan. He said PM Modi's contact with ordinary BJP workers in Himachal Pradesh can be gauged from a few things. Narendra Modi even after so long asks if Deepak Sharma still goes to the Jakhu temple or not.

Speaking to PTI, Deepak Sharma, the nominated councillor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, said his happiness knew no bounds to know that PM Modi remembered him and enquired about him. Deepak said Narendra Modi used to visit his bhojanshala, Deepak Vaishava bhojanalaya and their residence located in the market of shimla during 1997-98 when he was in charge of the state BJP.

Deepak Sharma said Narendra Modi used to fast during Navratri twice a year. Narendra Modi used to consume only water during the first Navratri in March and he used to eat fruits during the second Navratri before Dussehra. Deepak Sharma added that Narendra Modi had stayed at the Peterhoff Hotel during the second Navratri in 1997. He then asked Deepak's wife Seema Sharma to cook khichdi for him.

Seema Sharma said Prime Minister Modi called her and taught how to cook sabu dana khichdi perfectly. "Since then, whenever I cook Sabu Dana Khichdi, I cook the way Modiji taught me," Seema said, expressing her gratitude to the Prime Minister. Deepak Sharma said he visited the famous Jakhu temple in Shimla every day for the last 32 years and PM Modi had also visited the temple 10/12 times with him when he was the state BJP chief.