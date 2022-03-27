हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi to address 87th edition of Mann Ki Baat today, first time after assembly polls win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am.

(Photo credit: ANI)

New Delhi: For the first time after claiming comfortable victory in four out of five states in Assembly Election 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am.

Here's the link to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' show:

As per reports, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda who contributed to the party`s victory in recently concluded assembly elections in four states and other BJP workers will hear today’s edition.

They will listen to the show at booth number 59, Yamuna Vihar Mandal, North-East District.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi on his official Twitter Handle shared a concise booklet that showcased the interesting aspects of last month`s Mann Ki Baat episode including interviews with some of those who were featured in the show.

"Here is a concise booklet that showcases the interesting aspects of last month`s Mann Ki Baat episode including interviews with some of those who were featured.

Notably, PM Modi will address this radio programme for the first time after winning assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister`s monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am. The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

In his Radio show, PM Modi talks about issues of national and social importance with the citizens and encourage them to contribute to a better and developed society. The leader also makes mention of several unsung community influencers and change-makers to inspire Indians.

