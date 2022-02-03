PM Modi to address digital rallies in UP, Uttarakhand on Friday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two digital rallies on February 4 in poll-bound Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP said on Thursday (February 3).

In rally for Uttar Pradesh, Modi will digitally address assembly segments from the districts of Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Hapur, the party said.

उत्तर प्रदेश के लोगों ने विकास को गले लगाकर जिस प्रकार भाजपा के प्रति अपना प्रेम जताया है, वो हमें प्रदेश की प्रगति के लिए निरंतर प्रेरित करता है। कल दोपहर 1.30 बजे मुझे मेरठ, गाजियाबाद, अलीगढ़, हापुड़ और नोएडा के मतदाताओं को भी संबोधित करने का सुअवसर प्राप्त होगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2022

Similarly in the rally for Uttarakhand, he will address assembly segments from Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Champawat.

पिछले 5 वर्षों में उत्तराखंड ने उन्नति की नई ऊंचाइयों को हासिल किया है। देवभूमि के लोगों से मैं जब भी मिलता हूं, उनका प्रेम और स्नेह अभिभूत कर देता है। जन चौपाल कार्यक्रम में कल दोपहर 12 बजे राज्य के अल्मोड़ा, बागेश्वर, चंपावत एवं पिथौरागढ़ के मतदाताओं से संवाद का सौभाग्य मिलेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2022

It will be Modi's second set of digital rallies, with the first one having been held on January 31. Modi may also address political rallies digitally in Punjab later, party sources said.

The first phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh is on February 10, and the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20.

Most of the western Uttar Pradesh constituencies would go to polls in the first three phases. Polls in the state will be held in seven phases in all. The elections in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14.

The Election Commission has so far not allowed full-scale physical rallies, and only public meetings with a cap of 1,000 people are allowed.

Live TV