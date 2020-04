New Delhi: The central government is expected to take a final call on whether there is a need to extend the lockdown or not on Monday (April 13), a day before the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 ends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on Tuesday at 10 am which is the last day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

A post from the official Twitter handle of PMO read, "PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday."