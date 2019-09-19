PM Modi to address rally in Maharashtra's Nashik on Thursday ahead of Assembly elections

Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in Maharashtra's Nashik on Thursday, to mark the conclusion of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’. With this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be kickstarting its campaign in the state for the upcoming Assembly elections from Nashik.

PM Modi will reach Tapovan ground in Nashik at around 12 pm on his one-day visit the to the district. Tight security arrangements have been made around the ground, which is spread across 200 acres of land, and surrounding areas ahead of the prime minister's visit.

A waterproof tent with the capacity to shelter three-four lakh people has been constructed on the ground in view of rainfall warning in the district. To handle the masses attending the rally, over 4,500 police personnel have been deployed in the area.

This is PM Modi's second visit to Nashik. Earlier, the prime minister had addressed a rally in the same ground in 2014 for the first time.

CM Fadnavis' three-phased Mahajanadesh Yatra will come to an end with PM Modi's address in Nashik, which is in north Maharashtra. During the yatra, Fadnavis has covered all 288 Assembly seats in the state to highlight his government’s performance in the last five years.

According to reports, PM Modi is likely to make an announcement related to the Metro Neo project for Nashik and will also set the party's agenda for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The state will go for elections next month. The Election Commission (EC) is making extensive preparations for the elections and is expected to announce dates to the polls soon.