Narendra Modi

PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at World Sustainable Development Summit today

The summit will be attended by the presidents of the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and heads of various intergovernmental organisations. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (February 16) deliver the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit. 

The video message is scheduled to begin around 6 PM.

The three-day summit will be attended by Luis  Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, heads of various intergovernmental organisations, Ministers/ Envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries. 

It is noteworthy that the World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI’s annual flagship event and the theme for this year’s Summit is ‘Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future’. 

The Summit will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security.

