Narendra Modi

PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to his home state Gujarat today, check his complete schedule here

During his visit, PM Modi will join programmes in Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Jamnagar and Dahod.

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat today (April 18, 2022) to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects. During his visit, PM Modi will join programmes in Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Jamnagar and Dahod.

"These programmes will cover different sectors and will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for people," he said ahead of his visit.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will visit the command and control centre for schools in Gandhinagar on April 18 and the next day, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar in Banaskantha.

On the same day, he will lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. 

On April 20, the prime minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar and will later attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

PM Modi at Command and Control Centre for Schools

Giving details, the PMO said that Prime Minister Modi will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar at around 6 PM. It added that the Centre collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyzes them meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students. 

The Centre helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralised summative and periodic assessments of the learning outcome of students.

It has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it, the PMO noted.

PM Modi at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha

As per his office, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs 600 crores at around 9:40 AM on April 19. The new dairy complex is a greenfield project and will enable the processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, produce about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (Khoya) and 6 tonnes of chocolate daily. 

The potato processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products like french fries, potato chips, aloo tikki, patties etc, many of which will be exported to other countries. These plants will empower the local farmers and give a boost to the rural economy in the region, the PMO stated.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation. This Community Radio Station has been established to provide farmers with key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry. It is expected that the radio station will connect with over 5 lakh farmers of about 1700 villages. 

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the expanded facilities for the production of cheese products and whey powder at the Banas dairy plant in Palanpur. Also, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, Organic Manure and Biogas plant established at Dama, Gujarat.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of four gobar gas plants of 100 tonnes capacity to be established at Khimana, Ratanpura – Bhildi, Radhanpur and Thawar.

WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar on April 19 at around 3:30 PM, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus. The GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world.

Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit

Prime Minister Modi will then inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit, to be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, on April 20 at around 10:30 AM. The Summit will help uncover investment potential and give a fillip to innovation, research & development, start-up ecosystem, and the wellness industry. 

PM Modi at Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod

Prime Minister Modi will also attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod on April 20 at around 3:30 PM, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore.

The Sammelan is expected to witness the participation of over 2 lakh people.

