PM Modi to hand over 3024 newly-constructed EWS flats to slum dwellers in Delhi's Kalkaji today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate 3024 newly constructed EWS flats in Delhi built for rehabilitating slum dwellers. The flats, which have been built at Kalkaji, have been constructed under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation’ Project and PM Modi will hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp in a programme at Vigyan Bhawan.

As per an official release, the flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs 345 crores and are equipped with all civic amenities. They have vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in the kitchen, etc.

Public amenities like Community parks, Electric Sub-stations, Sewage Treatment plants, dual water pipelines, lifts, Underground reservoir for hygienic water supply, etc have also been provided.

The flats are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc. pic.twitter.com/xxEU9XvfUo — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

"The allotment of flats will provide the people with ownership title as well as a sense of security," the Prime Minister's Office said.

In-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 "Jhuggi Jhopri" clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of the Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities.

It is noteworthy that the DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony.

Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ Slum Rehabilitation of three slum clusters namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji are being taken up in a phased manner.

Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial centre site have been constructed.

The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed EWS flats. Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Camp site, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilised for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp.