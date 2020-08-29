हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University

PM Modi to inaugurate college building of Central Agricultural University in Jhansi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate college and administration buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University through remote video conference at 12.30 on Saturday (August 29).

The RLB Central Agriculture University is located in Jhansi and is a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region.

The University has started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready.

A PMO release said that Prime Minister will also interact with students of the university during the event. 
 

