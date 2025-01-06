Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2839943https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-key-railway-projects-today-in-j-k-telangana-odisha-2839943.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

PM Modi to Inaugurate Key Railway Projects Today In J-K, Telangana, Odisha

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various railway projects across the country in a virtual event. 

|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2025, 09:09 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi to Inaugurate Key Railway Projects Today In J-K, Telangana, Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various railway projects on Monday in different parts of the country, reads a release from the Prime Minister's Office.

As per the release, the virtual event will commence at around 12.30 pm via video conferencing.

In a key move to further boost connectivity in the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Jammu Railway Division. He will also inaugurate the Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana and lay the foundation stone of the Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway.

The creation of the 742.1 kilometres Jammu Railway Division comprising Pathankot - Jammu - Udhampur - Srinagar - Baramulla, Bhogpur Sirwal - Pathankot, Batala - Pathankot and Pathankot to Joginder Nagar sections, will significantly benefit Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding regions.

This project will also fulfil the long pending aspiration of the people and improve connectivity to other parts of India. Additionally, it will create employment opportunities, infrastructure development, promote tourism and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region.

Charlapalli New Terminal Station in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana has been developed as a new coaching terminal along with the provision of a second entry with a cost of around Rs 413 crore. This environment-friendly terminal, having good passenger amenities, will ease congestion on the existing coaching terminals in the city like Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway. It will improve connectivity in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and nearby areas and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK