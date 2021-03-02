PM Modi to inaugurate Maritime India Summit, govt expects investment of Rs 3.39 lakh cr

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Maritime India Summit 2021' via video conference. The Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways on a virtual platform from March 2-4.

The summit will visualise a roadmap for India's maritime sector for the next decade and will work to propel India to the forefront of the global maritime sector, the statement said.

It will be participated by many nations, including Russia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Denmark, Iran, Afghanistan, and Armenia.

Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in Indian Maritime domain, it said. Denmark is the partner country for the three-day summit.

Notably, the government is aiming to attract investment worth Rs 3.39 lakh crore during Maritime India Summit 2021 in various projects.

"The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) are in process of finalising more than 487 MoUs for investments worth approx Rs 3.39 lakh Crore," said the government statement on Monday.

Live TV

These are likely to be signed during the second edition of the Maritime India Summit to be held from March 2 to 4. These MoUs will be signed with different coastal states and stakeholders of the sector, said the statement, adding that these agreements are focused on attracting investment, skilling, and generating employment in the sector.

It further said that the signing of these MoUs will help in streamlining the process of ship maneuvering, resulting in more business to the ports and economic stability to the sector and its stakeholders.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya launched an e-brochure of Maritime India Summit 2021. The statement said there is a good response to the summit with more than 1.70 lakhs registrations done so far.

"Denmark has made its strong presence as the Country Partner for the 3-day summit. Maritime India Summit 2021 has got a huge response from across the world. Ministers from 7 countries will be participating from countries like Russia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Denmark, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia," the statement said.

Ambassadors from 24 countries will be participating in India's biggest Maritime event. Over 110 companies are participating in the virtual exhibition, including ports, maritime states and private companies.

Delegates from around 100 countries will participate in the Summit, the statement said, adding 31 foreign CEOs and 57 foreign speakers have confirmed their participation.

(With Agency Inputs)