New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday (July 12, 2022) visit Jharkhand's Deoghar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore, following which he will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.

In Deoghar, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects around 12:45 PM and then will perform Darshan and Pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, around 2:20 PM. He will then head to Patna around 6 PM to address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Deoghar Airport

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport, which will be a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), it has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakh passengers annually.

पवित्र श्रावण मास के शुभारंभ से ठीक पहले पावन नगरी देवघर के बाबा बैद्यनाथ मंदिर में दर्शन और पूजन का सौभाग्य प्राप्त होगा। 12 जुलाई को यहां एयरपोर्ट के उद्घाटन का भी सुअवसर मिलेगा। इससे श्रद्धालुओं के लिए बाबाधाम की यात्रा और आसान होगी, साथ ही झारखंड के पर्यटन को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/kKEYbsBzx4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2022

PM Modi at Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar

PM Modi will also inaugurate the components of the project "Development of Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar", which is sanctioned under the PRASAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism. The projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2000 pilgrims each, Jalsar lake front development, and Shivganga Pond development among others.

Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar is one of the most sacred sites for us. It draws people from all over the world. During the programme tomorrow, some components of the Development project at the Temple would be inaugurated which would boost spiritual tourism. pic.twitter.com/2C0TDBZNq4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2022

The new amenities will further enrich the tourism experience for lakhs of devotees who visit Baba Baidyanath Dham.

PM Modi to dedicate to nation IPD, Operation Theatre services at AIIMS Deoghar

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar.

In line with our commitment to providing top quality healthcare services, In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar will be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/Jzy8Pg4CLZ July 11, 2022

This is in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision to develop excellent health care facilities in all parts of the country, the PMO said.

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of multiple road projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth more than Rs 10,000 crore. The projects that are being inaugurated include six laning of Gorhar to Barwada section of NH-2; widening of Rajganj-Chas up to the West Bengal border section of NH-32 among others. The major projects whose foundation stones are being laid include four laning of Mirzachowki- Farakka section of NH-80; four laning of Hariharganj to Parwa More section of NH-98; four laning of Palma to Gumla section of NH-23; Elevated corridor of Kutchery Chowk to Piska More section of NH-75 among others.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various energy infrastructure projects around Rs 3000 crore for the region. Projects that are to be inaugurated include the Bokaro-Angul section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline of GAIL; the New LPG Bottling plant of HPCL at Barhi, Hazaribagh and Bokaro LPG Bottling plant of BPCL. Foundation stone of Parbatpur Gas Collecting Station, Jharia Block, Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Asset of ONGC will also be laid.

Prime Minister will dedicate two Railway projects -- Godda-Hansdiha Electrified Section and Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling Project to the nation. These projects will help in facilitating seamless traffic movement of goods for industries and powerhouses. They will also ensure ease of train movement from Dumka to Asansol. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three Railway projects -- Redevelopment of Ranchi railway station; Jasidih Bypass Line and LHB Coach Maintenance Depot, Godda. The proposed redeveloped Ranchi Station will have world-class passenger amenities including a Food Court, Executive Lounge, Cafeteria, Air-Conditioned Waiting Halls, etc. for ensuring ease of movement as well as the comfort of the passengers.

PM Narendra Modi in Bihar's Patna

After Deoghar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Patna to address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He is also scheduled to inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha museum, where different galleries will demonstrate the history of democracy in Bihar and the evolution of the current civic structure. It will also have a Conference Hall with a capacity of more than 250 people. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha guest house on the occasion.