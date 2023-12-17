SURAT: In a momentous event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the world's largest corporate office hub, the 'Surat Diamond Bourse,' this Sunday. The sprawling complex, built on 35.54 acres at a staggering cost of Rs 3400 crore, is poised to redefine the global landscape of rough and polished diamond trading.

A Monumental Structure: Surat Diamond Bourse Surpasses The Pentagon

The Surat Diamond Bourse is not merely a building; it's an architectural marvel, boasting over 4,500 interconnected offices, making it the world's largest interconnected building. Surpassing the iconic Pentagon in size, this colossal structure also holds the distinction of being the country's largest customs clearance house.

A Global Trading Hub: 4,200 Traders, 175 Countries, 1.5 Lakh Jobs



With a capacity to accommodate 4,200 traders from 175 countries, the Surat Diamond Bourse aims to be the epicentre of the global diamond trade. This ambitious venture is expected to generate employment for around 1.5 lakh people, providing a unique platform for diamond buyers worldwide to engage in seamless trade.

Fulfilling PM Modi's Vision: Fostering Growth & Innovation



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging the significance of the Surat Diamond Bourse, expressed his thoughts, stating, "Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit." Modi envisions the bourse as a hub for trade, innovation, and collaboration, foreseeing its positive impact on the economy and employment.

Surat's Ascent: From 'Diamond City' To 'Global Diamond Processing Hub'



While Mumbai traditionally held the spotlight in diamond exports, Surat, aptly known as the "Diamond City," has emerged as the powerhouse for processing. Approximately 90% of the world's rough diamonds are cut and polished in Surat before reaching buyers in countries such as the US and China. The Surat Diamond Bourse now aims to centralize this thriving industry under one roof.

Situated within the Diamond Research and Mercantile City, the Surat Diamond Bourse is part of Prime Minister Modi's flagship projects. Comprising nine 15-story towers and about 4,700 offices, this complex is a monumental step towards consolidating the diamond industry. Already in use, with 130 offices operational, it marks a new chapter in Surat's economic landscape.

Global Recognition



The Surat Diamond Bourse dwarfs the Israel Diamond Exchange, both in size and scope. While the Israeli complex covers 80,000 square meters, the Surat counterpart not only houses more offices but also offers a comprehensive array of services, solidifying its status as a global diamond trading hub.

In conclusion, the inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse stands as a testament to India's prowess in the diamond industry, symbolizing growth, innovation, and a global outlook under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.