Narendra Modi

PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today

File Photo (PIB)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today (January 24, 2022) interact with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees.

During the video conferencing that is scheduled to begin at 12 PM, digital certificates will be conferred on PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using Blockchain Technology. 

According to the Prime Minister's Office, this technology is being used for the first time for giving certificates to awardees.

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's hologram statue

This is noteworthy that the Government of India has been conferring the PMRBP award to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art & Culture and Bravery. 

This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. 

The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. 

Each PMRBP awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate. 

